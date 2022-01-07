PragerU founder and radio host Dennis Prager discussed Facebook’s so-called “fact checkers,” telling Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that if the statement “men give birth” is considered a fact, “then the word ‘fact’ means nothing.”

Prager and Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow sat down at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, where Marlow mentioned that Facebook has admitted their fact checks are opinion, not facts.

“Well, that should be clear,” Prager said. “If ‘men give birth’ is offered as fact, then the word ‘fact’ means nothing.”

“I know — I don’t believe — I know that one of the major reasons nice people are on the left, is that they don’t know what we know about the world. They live in a bubble,” Prager continued.

Prager explained:

We do not live in a bubble. You can’t live in a right-wing bubble, because you go to school, you watch television, you see movies, there’s late-night television, sports, you’re surrounded by leftism. We’re engulfed by it. So I said, “I’m going to do a Google search on the radio of Lia Thomas,” the biological male who just came out as a female two years ago at the University of Pennsylvania. He was on the men’s swim team. Now, he/she is on the women’s swim team, and won every race – one of them, by 30 seconds. You usually win by a half a second. And it’s cheating. What he/she is doing is cheating.

“I Googled the name Lia Thomas; not a single mainstream media came up. Not one,” Prager said. “So that means your brother-in-law — the proverbial liberal brother-in-law — thinks you’re a transphobe. But if you say to him, ‘Is it fair for a biological male to compete in female sports?’ he’d probably say, ‘No.'”

