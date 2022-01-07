PragerU founder and radio host Dennis Prager told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that what divides the right and the left is the love of power. “The left [loves] big government because they love power,” Prager said, adding that not wanting power over anyone disqualifies one “from being a leftist.”

Prager told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow that he changed from Democrat to Republican when he was in his 30s, after he heard former President Ronald Reagan say that government is not the solution, it’s the problem.

Marlow and Prager sat down for a conversation at Turning Point USA’s recent AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

“And I understood by then that it was truer than even Ronald Reagan understood,” Prager said. “[Reagan] was referring to America, and he’s entirely right. But I realized — because I was a student of genocide and totalitarianism in my graduate work — big governments produced all the genocides.”

“You don’t have genocide without big government,” the PragerU founder affirmed.

“I hate big governments,” Prager continued. “And the left loves them, because they love power. I don’t want power over anyone. That disqualifies me from being a leftist. I have no desire to control you. I am so not a candidate for the left. I want to leave you alone and you to leave me alone.”

Marlow noted that “you do see it with what’s going on with the masks — people on the left really do enjoy telling you to put your mask on.”

“They almost savor it, and it is a love of power, which is very — it is a big divide, I think, from the left and right,” Marlow said.

Prager concurred, stating, “It is a huge divide.”

“I used to divide the world between those who go slowly in the left lane, and those who don’t, and this is my new divide,” he laughed.

Watch the full interview below:

