Various progressives, from Susan Sarandon to Krystal Ball, have expressed outrage after Democrats warmly embraced former Vice President Dick Cheney to commemorate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, Dick Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI), joined Democrats on the House floor for a moment of silence where he reportedly expressed dismay over the GOP’s response to last year’s riot, as Breitbart News reported.

“It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is,” Cheney said. “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution.”

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly smiled at the thought of Dick Cheney’s presence at the Capitol, hardcore progressives did not share her enthusiasm:

Dick Cheney being warmly embraced by Democrats on the House floor is a fitting symbol of what January 6 really represents to the future of America https://t.co/HIOSDVTxYz — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) January 6, 2022

Democrats, 2000: Dick Cheney stole the election and ruined US democracy. Democrats, 2004: Dick Cheney is a Hitler-like figure who sends people to underground CIA torture camps for profit. Democrats, 2022: I didn't always agree with Cheney but at least he believed in democracy. https://t.co/1CjvpgqVWU — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 6, 2022

Just gonna say it: Dick Cheney & @KarlRove had Bush's dad's appointees steal him an election, which resulted in wars that killed hundreds of thousands of people. The idea that these two people are now heroes of democracy is just so far beyond parody it's hard to even fathom. https://t.co/UNr1SN6YN9 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) January 6, 2022

Dick Cheney has done more to hurt American democracy than almost anyone alive. He is not your friend. — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) January 6, 2022

Dick Cheney and his daughter are fascists but for democrats they are the right kind of fascists. Democrats are morally bankrupt. https://t.co/B4NzL1keEo — Ajamu Baraka (@ajamubaraka) January 7, 2022

Dick Cheney supported Donald Trump and voted for him. (He’s also responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent Iraqis and Afghans.) #dickcheney #donaldtrump #iraq #afghanistan #neverforget pic.twitter.com/0jlQ4Hlsm1 — Eric Weinrib (@EricWeinrib) January 7, 2022

Someone I admire just called Cheney "a constitutional patriot"? He,his daughter may rise these days but isn't bar low? Dick Cheney waterboarded Constitution/Maybe strong coalition needed to challenge zombie GOP, but destroy principles doing so–join with one who lied us into war? — Katrina vandenHeuvel (@KatrinaNation) January 7, 2022

Fuck Dick Cheney forever and ever amen. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 7, 2022