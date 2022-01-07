‘He Is Not Your Friend’: Progressives Blast Democrats for Embracing Dick Cheney

Former vice president of the United States Dick Cheney speaks at the Global Business Summit in the Indian capital New Delhi on March 27, 2017. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA / AFP) (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)
MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty
Paul Bois

Various progressives, from Susan Sarandon to Krystal Ball, have expressed outrage after Democrats warmly embraced former Vice President Dick Cheney to commemorate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

On Thursday, Dick Cheney and his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WI), joined Democrats on the House floor for a moment of silence where he reportedly expressed dismay over the GOP’s response to last year’s riot, as Breitbart News reported.

“It’s an important historical event. You can’t overestimate how important it is,” Cheney said. “I’m deeply disappointed we don’t have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution.”

Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Former Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly smiled at the thought of Dick Cheney’s presence at the Capitol, hardcore progressives did not share her enthusiasm:

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.