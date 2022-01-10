The New York State Republican Party, naturalized American citizens, and a Democrat city councilman have filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) over a new policy that gives voting rights to nearly a million foreign nationals.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, Democrats on the 51-member New York City Council approved a plan last month that allows more than 800,000 foreign nationals with green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in citywide elections so long as they have resided in the city for at least 30 consecutive days.

Adams approved the plan this week, allowing it to become New York City policy.

Now, the New York State Republican Party and others have filed a lawsuit to prevent the policy from going into effect, arguing that the state’s constitution makes it explicitly clear that voting rights are reserved only for American citizens and not foreign nationals.

“We vowed to use every legal tool in our arsenal to block this unconstitutional and un-American law, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said in a statement:

The law is clear and the ethics are even clearer: We shouldn’t be allowing citizens of other nations to vote in our elections, full stop. We are only two weeks into the Adams administration and he is already kowtowing to the radical City Council. This lawsuit is the only thing that will stop them from their ultimate goal of eradicating all the lines between citizens and non-citizens. [Emphasis added]

Likewise, Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said, “the right to vote is one of our most sacred privileges and obligations” as American citizens.

“Allowing 800,000 non-citizens, including those who have been here for less than thirty days, to vote in local elections is a slap in the face of every single American citizen, whether born or naturalized,” Fossella said. “This unconstitutional act cheapens what it means to be a citizen and is an insult to every immigrant who has followed the law, taken citizenship classes, and swore an oath to our nation.”

Aside from a number of Republican plaintiffs, naturalized American citizens and Democrat city councilman Robert Holden are among those suing Adams for the policy.

As Breitbart News has noted, the plan has the potential to massively influence local elections while diluting the votes of American citizens in the city. In June, for instance, Adams (D) won the Democrat mayoral primary by less than 7,200 votes.

Likewise, as Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz (D-Bronx) has noted, the plan is set to dilute the votes of the city’s citizens while shifting electoral power to foreign nationals with ties to the United Nations, Wall Street, and the global financial system.

The case is Fossella v. Adams in the Supreme Court of Richmond County, New York, which is the name of the trial court in New York’s court system.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.