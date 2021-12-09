NYC Democrats Give Nearly 1,000,000 Foreign Nationals the Right to Vote

Democrats on the New York City Council voted with a veto-proof majority to give nearly a million foreign nationals the right to vote in local elections on Thursday evening.

The 51-member panel voted 33-14, with two abstentions, to pass a plan by Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan) that will give more than 800,000 foreign nationals with green cards, visas, and work permits the opportunity to vote in city-wide elections so long as they have resided in the city for at least 30 consecutive days.

“We have made history today,” Rodriguez wrote in a statement. “Nearly 1 Million non-citizen immigrant New Yorkers will be allowed to participate in our City’s election!”

Councilwoman Inna Vernikov (R-Brooklyn) said, hours before the vote, that she tried to organize a protest but that the city did not approve a permit. She voted against the plan, along with Councilmembers Bob Holden (D-Queens) and Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), among others.

I’m at City Hall now, heading inside to cast my vote against a bill that would grant some voting rights to non-citizens in NYC. pic.twitter.com/8nVJ00Co3m — Inna Vernikov (@InnaVernikov) December 9, 2021

Hear what I had to say on the floor of the City Council on the legality of non-citizen voting. Spoiler: it violates our state constitution, election law, and municipal home rule law… dont trust me, ask Mayor de Blasio, he agrees, or at least did. https://t.co/8xa2cb03T3 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 9, 2021

The New York State Republican Party issued a statement indicating that they will file a lawsuit to get the plan thrown out, citing that the state’s constitution is explicitly clear that voting is a right guaranteed only to American citizens.

“Today’s irresponsible vote by New York City Democrats to give the sacred right to vote to over 800,000 non-citizens is a dangerous attack on our election integrity,” NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy said.

“We are now on a slippery slope toward illegal immigrants voting and foreign interference in our elections,” he continued. “We will fight, using every legal means necessary, to prevent this legislation from becoming law. Stay tuned for further announcements about our legal action.”

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams (D), who will replace Bill de Blasio in the coming weeks, has said he supports the plan.

As Breitbart News has noted, the plan has the potential to massively influence local elections while diluting the votes of American citizens in the city. In June, for instance, Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) won the Democrat mayoral primary by less than 7,200 votes.

Likewise, as Councilman Rev. Ruben Diaz (D-Bronx) has noted, the plan is set to dilute the votes of the city’s citizens while shifting electoral power to foreign nationals with ties to the United Nations, Wall Street, and the global financial system.

