Over 230 of America’s colleges or universities have mandatory Critical Race Theory training for students and faculty, according to CriticalRace.org.

The website, which compiles a list of over 500 colleges and universities across the country, has reported at least 236 institutions with trainings focused on “anti-racism,” “equity,” and “implicit bias” — words typically used to surreptitiously refer to the race essentialist ideology — according to Fox News.

Of the 236, the outlet reports, 149 have mandatory training for faculty and staff, while 138 have an institution-wide requirement.

The database, which Cornell University law professor and founder William A. Jacobson said “is a resource for parents and students who no longer can assume they will be left alone,” said with that the data shows “race has become a pervasive focus in higher education with a near universal insistence that racism is systemic in the United States.”

Jacobson’s database, however, has recorded some K-12 schools and institutions of higher education as reinstituting racial segregation, such as at Lewis and Clark College.

“People need to understand that Higher Ed is the source of the problem,” Jacobson told Fox News at the start of his project. “It provides the ideological mothers’ milk for activists, and trains the people who then go onto jobs in government and primary/secondary education, and the ‘journalists’ who push this coverage.”

“Higher ed is focused on what divides people, exacerbating rather than solving problems,” he concluded.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.