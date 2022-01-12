Off-Duty LAPD Officer Shot, Killed While House Hunting in the City

Off-duty LAPD officer Fernando Arroyos was shot and killed Monday night while house hunting on the south side of the city with his girlfriend.

The Daily Mail reported 27-year-old Arroyos was wearing plain clothes “when three armed suspects drove up.”

Arroyo ascertained the danger screamed at his girlfriend to run away, then exchanged gunfire with the suspects. He was shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Responding officers found Arroyo lying in an alley. They placed him in squad car and rushed him to the hospital where he died.

Mayor Eric Garcetti (D) said Arroyo, “Died a hero trying to defend himself and his girlfriend.”

We mourn the loss of Officer Fernando Uriel Arroyos who was killed while off-duty in a senseless act of violence. Officer Arroyos is survived by his parents & girlfriend. God bless his family who lost their loved one, & the men and women of the dept during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/XirohPK0oh — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 12, 2022

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that five people–three men and two women–have been detained as a result of the investigation into the shooting but none of the five have been charged.

Breitbart News observed homicides in Los Angeles were at 15-year high during 2021. Figures from the the Los Angeles Times showed over 1,400 people were shot and wounded in Los Angeles during 2021 and nearly 400 were shot and killed.

