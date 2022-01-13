Poll: Democrats ‘Support Harsh Measures Against Unvaccinated’

Democrat voters are more supportive of “harsh measures” against unvaccinated Americans, including confinement, fines, imprisonment, and other draconian coronavirus measures seen in countries without a U.S. Constitution.

A Rasmussen poll released on Thursday conducted with more than 1,000 likely U.S. voters found that nearly half —48 percent — of Democrat voters think federal and state governments “should be able to fine or imprison individuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications.” The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

Fifty-five percent of Democrat voters also said they would support a proposal allowing federal and state governments to fine unvaccinated Americans — a policy being played out in socialist Canada, the same country jailing pastors for holding worship services. Fifty-eight percent of Americans oppose the idea, and only 19 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of unaffiliated voters side with Democrats on the matter.

While 61 percent of voters, including 79 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of unaffiliated voters would oppose a government policy for the unvaccinated “requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies,” 59 percent of Democrats would be in favor of hulling up “anti-vaxers” in their homes. Similar policies are already in place in countries like Germany, Austria, Philippines.

Forty-five percent of Democrats would be OK with governments “requiring citizens to temporarily live in designated facilities or locations if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine.” The policy would be similar to “COVID internment camps” in Australia. One woman claimed in a video interview that she was forcibly detained for two weeks in a COVID internment camp, despite not having the virus. Thousands of Australians have taken to the streets to protest the country’s coronavirus measures.

“Such a policy would be opposed by a strong majority (71%) of all voters, with 78% of Republicans and 64% of unaffiliated voters saying they would Strongly Oppose putting the unvaccinated in “designated facilities,” according to the poll report.

Two-thirds — 66 percent — of likely U.S. voters are against “governments using digital devices to track unvaccinated people to ensure that they are quarantined or socially distancing from others.” However, 47 percent of Democrats would favor a government tracking program for the unvaccinated. Communist China, which is currently accused of genocide, organ harvesting, and other human rights abuses, is currently using a similar program to track the health of its citizens.

Democrats are also more willing to “support temporarily removing parents’ custody of their children if parents refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine” with 29 percent of those polled saying they would favor the measure.

“That’s much more than twice the level of support in the rest of the electorate – seven percent (7%) of Republicans and 11% of unaffiliated voters – for such a policy,” the report states.

Unsurprisingly, 75 percent of likely Democrat voters have a favorable opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, compared to 21 percent of Republicans and 38 percent of unaffiliated voters. President Joe Biden’s strongest supporters are also “most likely to endorse the harshest punishments” against the unvaccinated.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Twitter.