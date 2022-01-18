Democrats plan to spend large amounts of taxpayer cash in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, a Tuesday report in the Washington Post outlined.
While adverse momentum is diminishing Democrats’ hopes of maintaining control of the Senate and House in November, they are planning to spend large amounts of money to galvanize voters in swing states and competitive districts, the Post reported.
Rumors have been building since early January another coronavirus stimulus package may be coaxed into a legislative proposal, but Tuesday’s report indicated the spending could be in the form of passing Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda in smaller parts to circumvent the 50/50 split Senate.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) tanked Biden’s agenda over fears of 40-year high inflation and expanding the administrative state.
Embattled Democrat House members told the Post they are skeptical of the tactic but still need the federal government to spend money in their districts.
The Democrats are going to have a hard time in the 2022 midterm elections, trying to protect their majority, according to a report. https://t.co/XEKVgv0gfF
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2021
“What I don’t want to do is have the Democratic caucus just beat their heads against the wall for months. We need a timeline here,” said Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), who fears she may lose her seat. “If there is still hope for Manchin to agree, we need to figure out when that’s going to be and what we are doing if he doesn’t meet that deadline because in the past, he hasn’t. What’s our next plan?”
Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA), who is also in a swing district, described the big money strategy as a good one for her electoral hopes.
“These aren’t folks who sat in a bunch of corporate suites most of the time,” she said of her constituents. “These are hard-working Americans who need a bit of a break so they can give their family a chance and step up, and I hope that’s the message Sen. Manchin hears.”
The midterm scheme comes as establishment Republicans and Democrat senators were reportedly jointly negotiating another stimulus package worth $68 billion dollars to boost Democrats’ failing economy in swing states.
Great news for the GOP! https://t.co/Cm149BoBik
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 7, 2021
Biden passed his first stimulus package in March worth $1.9 trillion with large unemployment benefits. The passage of the package subsequently fueled unemployment, inflation, and supply chain woes.
Voters are taking notice of the poor economy. On Monday, a Gallup poll indicated the voters are identifying with the GOP over the Democrat Party by 14 points:
At the beginning of 2021, 49 percent of the country identified as Democrats, while 40 percent said they were Republicans. At the end of 2021, 47 percent said they were Republicans, and only 42 percent said Democrat. That’s a 14 point shift towards the GOP.
The Democrats have consistently held a five-point lead over Republicans for 25 years.
Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.