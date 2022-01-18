Democrats plan to spend large amounts of taxpayer cash in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, a Tuesday report in the Washington Post outlined.

While adverse momentum is diminishing Democrats’ hopes of maintaining control of the Senate and House in November, they are planning to spend large amounts of money to galvanize voters in swing states and competitive districts, the Post reported.

Rumors have been building since early January another coronavirus stimulus package may be coaxed into a legislative proposal, but Tuesday’s report indicated the spending could be in the form of passing Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda in smaller parts to circumvent the 50/50 split Senate.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) tanked Biden’s agenda over fears of 40-year high inflation and expanding the administrative state.

Embattled Democrat House members told the Post they are skeptical of the tactic but still need the federal government to spend money in their districts.

