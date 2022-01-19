Lee Zeldin Raises Record $8.4 Million in New York Governor’s Race

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) speaks at a press conference on the current conflict between Israel and the Palestinians on May 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The Republicans voiced their support for Israel and urged the Biden Administration to intervene. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has raised $8.4 million in the race to become the next governor of New York, the most taken in by any Republican in a NY statewide election in a non-election year in over two decades.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Zeldin said the $8.4 million total came from nearly 34,000 donations.

“This marks the most a republican candidate for statewide office in New York has raised in a non-election year in two decades,” the announcement said. ” Congressman Zeldin reported over $4.3 million in receipts from over 21,000 donations, 90% of which are $100 or less, and over $5.6 million cash on hand.”

“Since announcing his candidacy for governor, congressman seldom has received nearly 34,000 donations,” it added.

Zeldin called the upcoming election a “last stand” for the people of New York to take their state back.

Since announcing our campaign for governor, the massive outpouring of grassroots support from every corner of our state has only grown stronger. New Yorkers from every walk of life are fed up with one-party rule, with the attacks on their freedoms, their wallets, their safety and their kids’ education, and they’re taking action.

This is last stand time. In 2022, we must save our states, and it’s clear New Yorkers know it’s going to take a new generation of leadership to get the job done. I’m all in, and as seen once again in our latest fundraising report, tens of thousands of donors, volunteers, and other passionate, dedicated supporters from across New York are all in too.

Former governor George Pataki is the last Republican to hold statewide office in New York. He served from 1995 to 2006.

Current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be facing a primary challenge from Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams’.

US Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY) speaks to reporters during a closed-door congressional meeting by former aide Fiona Hill, before members of the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill October 14, 2019 in Washington,DC. - Fiona Hill, US President Donald Trump's former top Russia adviser, is testifying Monday before House committees investigating Trump's communications with Ukraine, where she will be asked to provide information related to her former boss' conduct.Hill, who was subpoenaed by the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees for closed door depositions, is among the handful of current and former Trump administration members being interviewed this week by House panels as part of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry into Trump's July 25, 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and its resulting fallout. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S Rep. Lee Zeldin (R- NY) speaks to reporters during a closed-door congressional meeting by former aide Fiona Hill, before members of the House of Representatives, on Capitol Hill October 14, 2019 in Washington,DC. (ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty)

According to the New York Post, she has already raised $12 million for her reelection campaign.

“Since announcing her campaign for a full term in August, Hochul, who became governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned, has raised $12 million with $11.1 million in cash on hand as of November,” reported the Post.

