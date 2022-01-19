Poll: Joe Biden Approval Rating Hits Record Low as He Reaches One Year as President

President Joe Biden continues suffering record-low approval ratings as he marks one year as president.

Only 40 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance, according to the most recent Politico/Morning Consult poll, a record low for the survey. Fifty-six percent disapprove of his job performance.

Biden faces a 59 percent disapproval among Independents, who were essential in tipping the 2020 presidential election in his favor.

The poll was conducted Jan. 15-16, 2022, among a representative sample of 2,005 registered voters, with an unweighted margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Only 40 percent of voters in the survey believe Biden is mentally fit, 37 percent say he is in good health, and 43 percent say he is stable.

Biden took office with a 59 percent approval rating in January 2021 and briefly crested with a 62 percent approval rating in March before slowly declining.

Many Democrats are concerned Biden’s sinking polling numbers “will lead to a thrashing at the ballot box.” https://t.co/SMjvRHtDOg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2021

The president’s approval ratings sank below 50 percent in August after the disastrous exit from Afghanistan and sank even further as voters lost trust in his ability to handle record inflation and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

More voters are growing discouraged by Biden’s leadership.

A virtual focus group conducted on behalf of liberal organizations found suburban women described Biden as “old” “incoherent” “sleepy” and “lazy,” according to details published by The Washington Post.