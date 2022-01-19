Poll: Majority of Americans Say U.S. Is ‘More Divided’ One Year into Biden’s Presidency

Most Americans say the United States is “more divided” one year into President Biden’s presidency, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Wednesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “Has America become more united or more divided since Biden became president, or has it remained about the same?”

Overall, 57 percent said the country has become “more divided” since Biden became president, followed by 30 percent who said it has “remained about the same” and 12 percent who said “more united.”

Opinions are divided along party lines, as 78 percent of Republicans said the country has become more divided in the first year of Biden’s presidency. Fifty-eight percent of independents hold the same sentiment, but a plurality of Democrats, 40 percent, say the country has “remained about the same” since Biden took office. However, over-one third of Democrats, 36 percent, said the country has become more divided, while just short of a quarter, 24 percent, say it has become “more united.”

The survey, taken January 12-13, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3 percent. It comes on the eve of Thursday, January 20, marking Biden’s first year in office.

The 78-year-old largely branded “unity” as a central theme of his campaign, touting it several times during his inauguration speech.

“We must end this uncivil war, that pits red against blue, rural vs. urban, conservative vs. liberal,” he said during the speech. “We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” he continued.

Biden quickly went back on that pledge, however, most notably in September’s angry and divisive coronavirus speech, where he scolded unvaccinated Americans and warned that his patience was “wearing thin.” From that point forward, surveys showed opinions of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, specifically, souring, and his overall job approval remains underwater to this day.