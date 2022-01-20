Jill Biden has previously set out to help her husband in his day-to-day engagements, although with mixed success.

.@JoeBiden: "You know, there's that great philosopher, and he talked about, Jill puts notes up on my mirror when she wants me to, where I shave, to get messages across to me, and there's a philosopher who once said 'faith sees best in the dark.' Kierkegaard said that." pic.twitter.com/ZsDaK25qUJ — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 17, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, during the 2020 presidential campaign she visited the Twin Cities, making stops in St. Paul and speaking to supporters in Minneapolis in support of her husband’s bid for office.

Drawing what one outlet described as “a small, but energized crowd of women deemed ‘Women for Biden,’” at her last stop, Jill Biden appeared happy to appear in her husband’s stead while pushing his political agenda.

In April 2021 she journeyed to California in a visit to a pop-up vaccination site for farmworkers designed to encourage others to join the national mass coronavirus vaccination program.

Video of her effort to speak Spanish to around 100 farm workers during the stop in Delano attracted almost as much attention as the flag that provided the backdrop.

Jill Biden humiliated herself again. https://t.co/u3kFscfnNH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 1, 2021

More recently Biden, 70, attended the G7 summit in Cornwall, England alongside her husband.

On that trip it was revealed she gave the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred a copy of the picture book she wrote about the president’s early years and his life among young children.