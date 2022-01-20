First Lady Jill Biden is readying for a critical role in the upcoming midterm elections, announcing Wednesday she is hiring a communications specialist to refine her messaging of Democratic policy.
Axios reported her office hired Kelsey Donahue to join an expanding East Wing team. An alum of the Obama administration, Donahue worked as then-first lady Michelle Obama’s assistant press secretary between January 2015 and January 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile as seen by the Hill.
Donahue will oversee Biden’s digital media efforts and help drive public engagement communications, according to Axios.
Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson, told Axios “We are excited for Kelsey to join our small but nimble team!” There are currently three members of the first lady’s communications team, according to the outlet.
Donahue is currently employed by social media company Snap Inc., and previously served as the director of communications at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.
