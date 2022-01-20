Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday announced that his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, has completed her chemotherapy treatments, noting that they believe she has responded “very well.”

“I just wanted to let everyone know that the first lady, yesterday we completed the final chemotherapy treatment she has to do,” DeSantis announced during a press conference.

“It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through but at the end of the day, you know, she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well,” he continued.

“She’s still got more stuff to do, but that’s a big milestone because it’s nasty stuff when they’re doing that. I just wanted to let everyone know that, you know, she got through that,” the governor continued.

“She ran that gauntlet she’s doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months so thanks everyone and God bless,” he added.

Casey thanked her husband on social media following his announcement.

“Thank you for being by my side from the beginning, but especially yesterday as we celebrated my FINAL Chemo Treatment together. I’m grateful, very humbled and blessed,” she said:

The governor announced his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis in October but remained optimistic, deeming his wife a “very, very strong woman” and making it clear that he is putting his faith in God.

“I’ve got faith in the big guy upstairs,” he said at the time. “And I’ve got faith in her. And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for.”

Notably, late last year, DeSantis came under fire from his critic and potential Democrat gubernatorial challenger, Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, who accused him of going into silence as coronavirus cases increased in the state. In reality, as the country experienced a surge, he was using his time to be with his wife as she underwent cancer treatments.

“I guess I should have been at the beach in Delaware. They would have been really happy about that,” DeSantis said when asked about the critiques.

“We’re getting closer to the end…Our view is that 2022 will be the year where we can say that she is cancer-free, and that will be something that will be really important,” DeSantis said at a press conference this month.