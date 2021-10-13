Ron DeSantis on Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis: ‘I’ve Got Faith in the Big Guy Upstairs’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke publicly about his wife’s cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, telling reporters that Casey is a “very, very strong woman” and adding that he is putting his faith in God.

DeSantis announced Casey’s breast cancer diagnosis early last week, describing her as the “centerpiece” of their family.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the governor said at the time:

As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only … my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.

The announcement drew both well wishes and hate from the radical left. Nonetheless, DeSantis said he has faith in both God and his wife as they go through this difficult time.

“I’ve got faith in the big guy upstairs,” DeSantis said on Tuesday during an event in St. Pete Beach, Florida. “And I’ve got faith in her. And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for.”

The Republican governor said Casey has undergone treatment and added that she is “the healthiest person in the whole hospital.”

“Her view is, ‘better me than someone who might not be able to deal with it this way’ … that’s just her spirit,” he said of his wife, adding that his three children are not entirely aware of what is going on due to their young age.

Mommy’s angels and my hero, I love you with all my heart ❤️ Grateful, Thankful and Blessed 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ro69TO2DQ9 — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) September 24, 2021

“She fights. She’s tough,” DeSantis said, calling his wife an “exceptional person.”

According to the Herald-Tribune, DeSantis has yet to share “details about the first lady’s condition or treatment plan.”

“But she did step down as chair of the Florida Children and Youth Cabinet within days of announcing her diagnosis,” the outlet reported.

“We’ve got a road ahead,” the Republican governor said. “Our kids are young enough that they don’t really know what’s going on.”

“These screenings can really be life-saving,” DeSantis added, as October is breast cancer awareness month. “Make sure you go in and do that when the physicians tell you to.”