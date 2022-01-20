Tennessee State Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) is pushing “Kyle’s Law” to reimburse legal fees and court costs for any Tennessean prosecuted for self-defense.

WJHL reports that Griffey commented on Kyle Rittenhouse’s prosecution, saying, “I think we all saw what happened. He was attacked. He was defending himself and the jury found that. And despite that – he was still prosecuted for a murder charge. This law is intended to sort of protect that from happening in the future.”

He added, “I think it’s a reasonable response to make sure citizens are protected from malicious prosecutions or being prosecuted when there’s not really enough evidence in the case to pursue a criminal charge against them. They have to go through hiring a lawyer, hiring experts, lost wages – all costs to them. That’s not a fair system.”

Griffey’s bill requires the state of Tennessee to reimburse legal fees and court costs for individuals prosecuted for murder and acquitted on self-defense.

On November 29, 2021, Breitbart News noted that Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R) filed SB 1120 to provide protections for individuals who have been targets of malicious prosecution.

Under Dahm’s proposal, if a person charged with murder is found not guilty due to justifiable homicide, the state would have to reimburse that person for all reasonable costs “including loss of wages, legal fees incurred, and other expenses involved in their defense.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.