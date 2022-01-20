Video: Baby Hospitalized After Man Shoots Wildly on Bronx Street

A baby, who will be one year old on Friday, was shot in the face Wednesday after a man fired shots down the street at someone else.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday near “East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue,” the New York Post reported. Police indicated the suspect was chasing someone and fired two rounds, one of which hit the baby in the cheek.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know this guy? On 1/19/22 at approx 6:45 PM, in front of East 198 St & Valentine Ave in the Bronx, the suspect chased an unknown male, then fired shots, striking an 11-month-old female in the face. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7puNd5YeYJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 20, 2022

The baby was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark responded to the shooting by pledging to catch the gunman, ABC7NY reported.

“You could continue to go out there and think you’re going to get away with it, but you’re not going to get away with it,” Clark said. “We’re going to find you eventually, because we’re not going to stop looking.”

“There are consequences when you do things, and I’m going to make sure that you’re held accountable for the things and the harm that you do to the people in my county,” Clark added.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.