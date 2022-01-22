Nolte: Sneakers, Margaritas, and a Democrat Party that Just Doesn’t Care

While celebrities party without masks at ritzy Met Gala gatherings, in that very same state, school kids, who have the least to worry about from the coronavirus, are cruelly forced to wear masks all day. And what’s Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) response to this obscenity? Governor Science just compared wearing masks to wearing … sneakers.

“My daughter had a meltdown about having to put sneakers on to go to kindergarten,” Governor Science said Friday. “She got used to wearing sneakers in school. They adapt better than adults do.”

Since when is the notion that children can adapt justification for cruelty and abuse?

But don’t you see…? That’s all she can say because no science justifies what forcing children into masks does to their social development and emotional well-being. And how many of those kids have been wearing cloth masks for two years, which the CDC has finally admitted are all but useless?

Imagine that?

Imagine how many kids have been wearing cloth masks for two years for no rational reason? Two years. I can hardly stand sitting through a doctor’s appointment in a mask, and these kids have been tortured nine hours a day for two years in ineffective masks.

A sane and compassionate Democrat party would be looking for reasons to put an end to this mask madness. But instead, Democrats do the exact opposite. In fact, Democrats are so desperate to continue this child abuse, the governor of New York is willing to make a fool of herself with desperate analogies comparing shoes and masks.

If that isn’t bad enough, in a country besieged by violent crime, record inflation, record coronavirus infections, and hospitalizations… In a country without enough COVID tests or products to stock our store shelves… In a country with exploding energy prices, an open border, and no off-ramp for these fascist COVID restrictions… Press Secretary Lyin’ Ginger’s advice to “pissed off” Americans is to “go to kickboxing class” and “have a margarita.”

She was specifically trying to console fascist crybabies upset over the White House’s failure to rig the voting process, but “kickboxing class” and a “margarita”?

Who are these freaks?

Who can enjoy a workout class in a mask?

To go out for a margarita, you have to risk catching the very same virus Biden promised to shut down, and you’d better be ready to “show your papers” in the form of a vaccine passport.

I guess you could make those margaritas at home, that is if your grocery store has margarita mix in stock.

Psaki would’ve said, “Let them eat cake,” but that was taken.

Democrats do not give a damn about anyone.

Democrats cheer a year of violent riots in predominantly black neighborhoods.

Democrats deliberately release violent criminals into society.

Democrats allow thousands and thousands of unvaccinated illegal aliens to pour over our border.

Democrats wage war on affordable energy.

Democrats continue to push for more of the same policies that have battered us with record inflation.

Democrats side with the teachers’ unions over science to keep your kids out of school and buried under an oppressive mask.

And now, even after all this, look at their malevolent priorities… Earlier this week, His Fraudulency Joe Biden stood before the country for two hours to prove he cares nothing about what ails the American people. Instead, his priorities are killing more jobs to protect Mother Earth, creating more inflation with Build Back Better, rigging elections, and inviting Russia to invade Ukraine…

And here’s Lyin’ Ginger showing off how full her elite life is with “kickboxing classes” and “margaritas.”

An here’s the governor of New York wrist-flicking child abuse with “sneakers.”

Tens of millions of Americans are watching their paychecks shrink due to inflation, watching their kids disappear into despair, watching their neighborhoods crumble into crime-ridden ghettos, and all the monsters have to say for themselves is “sneakers” and “margaritas.”

I cannot wait for the 2022 midterms.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.