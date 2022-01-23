Suspect Shoots, Kills Houston Deputy Then Gets Back in Car and Drives Off

AWR Hawkins

A driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop Sunday morning then got back into this car and drove off.

KTRK reports the incident occurred about 12:45 a.m., when the deputy pulled over a car for traffic stop and the driver of the car exited his vehicle and opened fire. The deputy was struck numerous times and died on the scene.

The Associated Press reports the identity of the deceased deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Galloway had been with the Harris County Constable’s office for over 12 years.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Heap spoke at a press conference after the shooting, saying, “[Galloway] was brutally murdered during a traffic stop.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner spoke after Heap, describing the shooting suspect as an “Hispanic male” in a “white, newer model Toyota Avalon.”

Finner said, “A message to this suspect: The best thing you can do is turn yourself in, peacefully.”

