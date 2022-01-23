A driver shot and killed a Houston-area deputy during a traffic stop Sunday morning then got back into this car and drove off.

KTRK reports the incident occurred about 12:45 a.m., when the deputy pulled over a car for traffic stop and the driver of the car exited his vehicle and opened fire. The deputy was struck numerous times and died on the scene.

The Associated Press reports the identity of the deceased deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

A Precinct 5 deputy has been shot and killed during an apparent traffic stop this morning in Southwest Houston. Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue. #hounews pic.twitter.com/MxvdlSXKJH — Harris County Pct 5 (@HCpct5) January 23, 2022

Galloway had been with the Harris County Constable’s office for over 12 years.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Terry Heap spoke at a press conference after the shooting, saying, “[Galloway] was brutally murdered during a traffic stop.”

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner spoke after Heap, describing the shooting suspect as an “Hispanic male” in a “white, newer model Toyota Avalon.”

Finner said, “A message to this suspect: The best thing you can do is turn yourself in, peacefully.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.