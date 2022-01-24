Two of the nation’s largest tech conglomerates, Amazon and Facebook, spent millions last year lobbying members of Congress to back legislation expanding legal immigration levels and amnesty for illegal aliens, records show.

In all of last year, Amazon spent $20.3 million on lobbying lawmakers — including on bills that would have benefited the multinational corporation’s reliance on cheap foreign labor. Facebook, similarly, spent $20.1 million on lobbying lawmakers.

Specifically, lobbying reports show, both Amazon and Facebook lobbied members of Congress to pass a huge green card giveaway scheme that would reward tech corporations for years of outsourcing American jobs to imported foreign visa workers while also allowing Indian and Chinese nationals to monopolize the employment-based green card system for at least a decade.

Amazon and Facebook also lobbied Congress to increase the process known as “chain migration” whereby newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the United States. Already, 7-in-10 legal immigrants arrive via chain migration among the roughly 1.2 million legal immigrants that are rewarded green cards every year.

Most significantly, Washington, D.C. lobbyists for Amazon and Facebook were vital in the push for President Joe Biden’s failed “Build Back Better Act” which would have provided amnesty to most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens as well as limitless immigration for corporations.

Tech lobbyists have enjoyed a close financial relationship with elected Republicans and Democrats in recent decades.

For instance, a review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show that Amazon’s top lobbyist has recently donated to the Buckeye Victory Fund — which has transferred thousands in donations to the National Republican Congressional Committee — along with Reps. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Liz Cheney (R-WY), and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Other lobbyists for Amazon have recently donated to Reps. Patty Murray (D-WA), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), and Angie Craig (D-MN), among others.

Meanwhile, lobbyists for Facebook have recently thrown cash at Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the National Republican Study Committee (NRSC) which is chaired by Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Sen. John Thune (R-SD), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA), and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.