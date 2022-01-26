House Financial Services Committee Ranking Member Patrick McHenry said in a statement on Wednesday that the House Democrats’ anti-China bill would do nothing to combat the “rise” of China and that Democrats are “desperate” for a victory as their legislative agenda has stalled.

House Democrats released their vision aimed at helping the United States combat a rising China, especially in advanced manufacturing and fixing the supply chain.

As Breitbart News reported, the bill is riddled with climate change carveouts and woke provisions.

McHenry charged that the legislation would not help the United States concerning its political and economic competition with China.

“This Democrat bill does nothing to combat the rise of the Chinese Communist Party,” McHenry said. “Speaker Pelosi has once again put together a partisan bill with no Republican input.”

McHenry said:

Financial Services Democrats’ provisions include: policies to cover up for the Biden Administration’s giveaway of $40 billion in no-strings-attached IMF money to the CCP last spring, and their support for $130 billion more last summer; as well as granting Treasury unchecked authority to block Americans’ digital currency payments worldwide. Most of these partisan provisions have never been marked up by our Committee and three were already rejected during NDAA negotiations.

As mentioned by McHenry, the legislation contains a provision that would regulate bitcoin and cryptocurrency activities.

Jerry Brito and Peter Van Valkenburgh of the nonpartisan think tank Coin Center noted the provision would “hand the Treasury Secretary unchecked discretion to forbid financial institutions (including cryptocurrency exchanges) from offering their customers access to cryptocurrency networks.”

McHenry told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last that the Republicans have to stop the “nefarious” efforts of the Biden administration and progressives’ assault on bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry.

House Financial Republicans said in their release that they have released proposals they believe would actually counter the threat of a rising China, including:

“This is bad process, bad policy, and represents an unserious approach born of Democrats’ desperation for a win—after failing on everything from inflation to the COVID response,” McHenry concluded in his statement.

