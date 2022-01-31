Nolte: Fifty Per Cent Support Impeaching Joe Biden

One of the most accurate pollsters of the last 20 years released a bombshell poll Monday that shows 50 percent of voters want to see His Fraudulency Joe Biden impeached. Only 45 percent say they disagree.

This includes 50 percent of black voters who want to see Biden impeached.

“Half of voters believe President Joe Biden should be impeached, and nearly as many think Republicans will do it if they win a congressional majority in the midterm elections,” says Rasmussen Reports.

“A new national telephone and online survey by Rasmussen Reports and The National Pulse finds that 50% of Likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 33% who Strongly Support it.”

Rasmussen adds, “Forty-five percent (45%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 33% who Strongly Oppose it.”

Are you ready for this…? Thirty-four (34 percent) of Democrats support impeaching Biden, as do 50 percent (not a typo) of black voters.

The internals here are fascinating…. When these same respondents were asked if impeaching former President Trump twice was a “good thing” or “bad thing,” only 36 percent said it was a “good thing,” while 47 percent said it was a “bad thing.” What’s more, only 56 percent of Democrats and 42 percent of black voters believe it was a “good thing” to impeach Trump.

When asked if the GOP will go through with impeachment if they recapture the House in the 2022 midterms, 45 percent believe it’s likely, while 42 percent say otherwise.

Basically, and without billions of corporate media dollars being spent to frame him — which is what happened to Trump — Biden’s impeachment numbers are right up there with Trump’s during the Ukraine Phone Call Hoax.

But Biden’s problems are all based on his actual performance as president. Biden’s problems are despite billions of corporate media dollars being spent to protect and prop him up. Biden’s problems are based on nothing artificial, only the state of the country and his own decisions as president, including his violations of the Constitution. Let’s face it, Biden has not only openly violated the Constitution, but he is also flagrantly ignoring the laws regarding border security and breaking the law by, among other things, allowing countless thousands of unvaccinated illegals to invade our country.

The people see this, and the corporate media no longer have the power to cover it up or gaslight the public into believing it’s okay.

If the GOP does win the House in November and does proceed with impeachment, the public will be with them.

And the GOP should impeach. After all, in their war against Trump, it was Democrats who turned impeachment into just another partisan tool. Republicans should do the same, especially when Biden is indeed breaking the law.

