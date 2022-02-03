Top officials with President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are admitting they do not know how many illegal aliens have been deported from the United States after having been released into the nation’s interior.

Over the last 12 months, Biden’s DHS has operated an expansive Catch and Release program that has freed more than half a million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

In many of those cases, border crossers and illegal aliens are given Notices to Appear (NTA) before an immigration judge. Prior DHS data published by Breitbart News revealed that about 85 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. are evading deportation by skipping out on reporting requirements.

DHS officials now admit, in a letter to Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), that they are not tracking the number of deported border crossers and illegal aliens who have failed to comply with reporting requirements following their release into the U.S. interior.

Agency officials admitted in the letter:

At this time, [DHS] is unable to statistically track the number of noncitizens released by [Customs and Border Protection] with a charging document or instructions to check-in with [the Immigration and Customs Enforcement] who have been removed from the United States. [Emphasis added]

DHS officials also did not divulge how many border crossers and illegal aliens have been arrested by ICE agents after having violated their release terms.

Biden’s DHS has failed to disclose the total number of illegal aliens arrested and deported in Fiscal Year 2021. Former ICE officials have suggested that the agency is diligently trying to manipulate the data to make it harder to compare to past years of interior enforcement.

Research has shown that deportations are incredibly cost-efficient for Americans, as deporting every illegal alien in the U.S. is about six times less expensive than what taxpayers are forced to subsidize for the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.