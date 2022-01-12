Most border crossers and illegal aliens freed into the United States interior by President Joe Biden’s administration are evading deportation, new government data reveals.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data comes after inquiries from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has sought the total number of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior in the first 12 months of Biden’s presidency.

DHS continues to hide the figure. The last estimate suggests that Biden released a total of 530,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior from January 20, 2021 to late October 2021.

The newest data disproves remarks made by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wherein he claimed in a Senate hearing that “approximately 75 percent” of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior with Notices to Appear (NTAs) in immigration court and Notices to Report (NTRs) to a DHS field office are complying with the reporting requirements.

Compliance with the reporting requirements is necessary to ensure that border crossers and illegal aliens are placed into deportation proceedings.

Contrary to Mayorkas’s claims, the DHS data reveals that in five months from March to August 2021, more than half of the border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior with NTRs have not complied with the requirements to report to the agency.

Of more than 104,000 released with NTRs during that time, less than 50,000 have checked in with DHS, while more than 54,000 have skipped out on the reporting requirement.

Even for border crossers and illegal aliens complying with the reporting requirement, Biden’s DHS has issued few NTAs to jumpstart deportation proceedings. For instance, only about 15.6 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens released with an NTR have later been given an NTA to appear before an immigration court to face deportation.

The other roughly 85 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens are successfully evading deportation from the U.S. by ditching the reporting requirements. The number of border crossers and illegal aliens evading deportation could be even higher as many could skip out on their immigration court date issued to them via the NTA.

In 2019, a federal pilot program that tracked the reporting rates of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior showed similar failures with compliance.

At that time, the Justice Department data found that nearly 90 percent of border crossers and illegal aliens were skipping out on their court dates to instead live illegally in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.