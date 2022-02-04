RNC Weighs Funding Liz Cheney America First Opponent Harriet Hageman

Wendell Husebø

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has reportedly begun to weigh funding Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) America First and Trump-endorsed opponent, Harriet Hageman.

While the RNC will vote Friday to symbolically censure Cheney over allying herself with Democrats and the partisan January 6 committee, the RNC is also considering financially supporting Hageman, the Washington Post reported.

Removing support for Cheney, who was demoted in 2021 from GOP conference chair, and reallocating it to Hageman would be a huge boon to ousting the Democrat-allied congresswoman. The transfer of support would mean data, volunteers, and money redirected at Cheney instead of Hageman.

Thus far, Cheney has out-fundraised Hageman by about 1.5 million, though fundraising is not the only determinate in winning congressional races.

Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told the Post the committee has yet to determine if they will go all-in on ousting Cheney.

Ronna McDaniel, Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee speaks during the 6th Annual Women Rule Summit at a hotel in Washington, DC on December 11, 2018. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“No decision has been made,” she said.

Cheney responded to the RNC’s potential censure decision by blaming Donald Trump, who regularly exposed George Bush and Liz Cheney’s father, Dick Cheney, for being establishment Republicans only interested in Middle East oil fields.

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” Cheney claimed. “History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 27: U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) questions witnesses during a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 at the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC. Members of law enforcement testified about the attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol. According to authorities, about 140 police officers were injured when they were trampled, had objects thrown at them, and sprayed with chemical irritants during the insurrection. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) questions witnesses during a hearing of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 27, 2021 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images).

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” she added.

In November, the Wyoming GOP voted 31-29 to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

Cheney called the vote “laughable.”

