Poll: Over Half of Americans Say Country Is Headed on the ‘Wrong Track’

Over half of the country believes the United States is on the “wrong track” over a year into President Biden’s presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents to reveal their current view on the direction of the country and found 63 percent indicating that it is “off on the wrong track.” Less than a quarter, 24 percent, believe the country is headed in the “right direction,” and 13 percent remain unsure.

Even a majority of Democrats cannot say the country under Biden’s leadership is headed in the right direction, as 41 percent say it is on the ‘wrong track,” followed by 40 percent who say it is going in the “right direction.” A majority of Republicans and independents, 86 percent and 67 percent, respectively, say the country is headed on the “wrong track” as well.

This comes as 56 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance. This reflects a six-point increase from the 50 percent who disapproved in last week’s poll.

The survey also asked respondents to identify what they consider the “most important problem facing the U.S. today.”

A plurality, 25 percent, chose “economy, unemployment, and jobs” as the most important problem facing the country today. This is significant, as Biden, who vowed to crush the Chinese coronavirus and failed, continues to focus on the virus, particularly pushing Americans to continue to wear masks two years into the pandemic.

Public health, disease, and illness followed with 12 percent, followed by crime or corruption (10 percent), the healthcare system (eight percent), and immigration (seven percent). The remaining issues garnered six percent or less.

Per the survey:

Just over one-third of independents (34%) report that the economy is the most important problem. One-quarter (26%) of Republicans are also most concerned with the economy. While it is still the top issue for Republicans, it is a decrease of five points from last week (31%). In contrast, just under one in five (18%) Democrats think the economy is the most important problem. More Republicans are concerned with immigration than in previous weeks (18%) and cite this as a top issue while only 1% of Democrats and 3% of independents do. Democrats are split between the healthcare system (14%) and public health and disease (15%) as their next most important issue. Similarly, independents are evenly split with one in ten citing public health and disease (10%) and crime or corruption (10%) as a top issue.

The survey, taken February 2-3, 3033, among 1,005 American adults, has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percent.