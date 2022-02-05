Ron DeSantis Recommends $100 Million to the Legislature for Cancer Research

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recommended $100 million to the state’s legislature for cancer research, he announced this week after identifying cancer as one of the leading causes of death in the Sunshine State.

“Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Florida. I have recommended to the Legislature $100 million for cancer research so we can fight this terrible disease,” he announced:

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in Florida. I have recommended to the Legislature $100 million for cancer research so we can fight this terrible disease. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 4, 2022

DeSantis has dealt with the devastating disease firsthand as his wife, first lady Casey DeSantis, has battled breast cancer the past several months. The governor announced his wife’s diagnosis in October 2021 and last month revealed that she had finally completed her chemotherapy treatments.

“It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through but at the end of the day, you know, she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well,” he said during the press conference.

“She’s still got more stuff to do, but that’s a big milestone because it’s nasty stuff when they’re doing that. I just wanted to let everyone know that, you know, she got through that,” the governor continued:

Thank you for being by my side from the beginning, but especially yesterday as we celebrated my FINAL Chemo Treatment together. I’m grateful, very humbled and blessed. pic.twitter.com/cl42YBb0fl — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) January 20, 2022

“She ran that gauntlet, she’s doing well, and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months, so thanks, everyone, and God bless,” he added:

Casey DeSantis / Twitter

Notably, his potential Democrat gubernatorial challenger, Nikki Fried (D), accused him of being mysteriously absent as coronavirus cases rose in the state, when in reality he was attending his wife’s cancer treatments.

“I guess I should have been at the beach in Delaware. They would have been really happy about that,” DeSantis responded, referencing President Joe Biden’s beach vacation.

Last month, DeSantis also expressed optimism that “2022 will be the year where we can say that she [Casey] is cancer-free.”