At Least 38 Homicides in Democrat-Run Baltimore Already This Year

Democrat-run Baltimore has already witnessed at least 38 homicides through the first week of February 2022.

WBAL TV reports the city witnessed “more than 36 homicides” during January 2022, making it the “deadliest January in nearly 50 years.”

And the city saw two more homicides during the first week of February 2022.

CBS Baltimore noted this month’s two homicides occurred on February 5, and both of them were shooting deaths.

The death and violence in Baltimore come on the heels of 2021, in which 337 homicides occurred.

Moreover, Breitbart News noted that 2021 was the seventh consecutive year where 300+ plus homicides were recorded in Baltimore.

Despite the high rate of homicides, Baltimore, like all of Maryland, have many Democrat-pushed gun control laws with the intention to keep their citizens safe. Those controls include the Firearms Safety Act of 2013’s ban on “assault weapons” and “high capacity” magazines and a fingerprinting/registration requirement for new handgun buyers. The state also has a red flag law, universal background checks for handgun sales, and a gun storage law, among other controls.

Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Maryland as having the seventh most stringent gun control laws of any state in the Union.

