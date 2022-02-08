Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), holding a roundtable discussion Monday in Miami on President Biden’s border crisis, said Biden’s border policies are creating serious issues, but the Trump administration’s policies had made America in a better place.

“Biden’s border policies mean more human trafficking, more sex trafficking, and more drug trafficking,” DeSantis said during the roundtable discussion.

“If you did the policies that the Trump administration had and the policies that Florida’s supporting, we would have less human trafficking, less sex trafficking, and of course less drug trafficking. And so that would be better for the victims that are coming through with the cartels,” he continued, adding that it would “also be better for the victims in our own country” who are “having to deal with drugs in their communities like we’ve never seen.”

“And unfortunately, victims like we saw in Jacksonville, of people who have been trafficked and then have committed crimes in the United States,” he said, referring to the story of an illegal alien who lied about his age — he claimed to be 17 but was actually 24 — and was subsequently indicted for first-degree murder in Jacksonville, Florida.

“And so let’s get this right. It’s important to follow the rule of law. It’s important to make sure we have orderly process and the Constitution’s being followed. It’s important we’re doing everything we can to protect the people of the state of Florida, and we’re going to continue to do that,” the governor vowed.

DeSantis has keenly focused on Biden’s border failures in recent weeks, offering a “blistering critique of President Joe Biden’s administration’s efforts to hamper the implementation of a rule the governor released in December to block resettlement of unaccompanied migrant children in state-licensed facilities in the Sunshine State,” as Breitbart News detailed.

During an exclusive interview with Breitbart News in December, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) explained that Biden’s keeping a “dirty little secret” from the American people — namely, that people flooding across the border are coming from 160 countries, and suspected terrorists are among them.

“The dirty little secret here—the part that scares me the most—is a number of our members went down to the border and we went down very early once the administration changed this behavior and these policies,” McCarthy said.

“When I was there, I was speaking to a border agent there in El Paso, and he told me they’re seeing more drugs than they’ve ever seen and that they’re catching people on the terrorist watchlist. It’s not just people from Central America. It’s people from 160 different countries,” he said, noting the U.S. has people coming from Yemen who are on the terror watchlist.

“Why would they be coming to America that way? What do they have planned for America? The fear I have now with what has happened in Afghanistan is people know how to come here and they come from all other countries. This is a real threat to America,” he added.