Kellogg Foundation Bankrolls $500 Monthly Income for Illegal Aliens

The left-wing W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which effectively controls the Kellogg Company, is bankrolling a pilot program that will provide hundreds of illegal aliens living in the United States with a guaranteed basic income.

A coalition of activist organizations has teamed up to institute the pilot program across 13 counties in New Mexico where 330 illegal alien households will receive monthly payments of $500 for the next year.

The W.K. Kellogg Foundation is bankrolling the program, local media reports:

The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group has partnered with UpTogether, a national nonprofit, to provide the monthly payments to qualifying families beginning in March. The coalition says the NM Immigrant GBI Project will be the first statewide [guaranteed basic income] effort. [Emphasis added] ERWG said 330 families from 13 New Mexico counties, including Doña Ana County, will receive monthly payments of $500 for 12 months beginning in March. The payments will be delivered through direct deposit or prepaid cards, and there are no conditions on what the money can be used for. Funding is coming from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and UpTogether, a news release states. [Emphasis added]

Kellogg’s, effectively controlled by the left-wing W.K. Kellogg Foundation, has been financially involved in leftist advocacy efforts for years — including John Podesta‘s Center for American Progress, Black Lives Matter, racially divisive open borders organizations, billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, the far-left Tides Foundation, and GLAAD, among others.

In 2016, Kellogg’s blacklisted Breitbart News, stating that its new coverage and millions-strong readership are not “aligned with our values as a company.”

In response, Breitbart News launched a nationwide #DumpKelloggs petition — urging readers to boycott Kellogg’s. Within two days, the #DumpKelloggs petition garnered a quarter of a million signatures from Americans vowing not to buy Kellogg’s products.

