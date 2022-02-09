A nine-year-old girl was shot in the head during an alleged road rage incident in Democrat-run Houston Tuesday night about 9 p.m.

ABC 13 reports the victim was riding in a Tahoe with her parents and sibling when someone in a white Denali pickup fired into the vehicle, striking the young girl in the head.

Police believe the Denali was racing another vehicle and the Tahoe driver unintentionally got in the way of the race.

Click2Houston notes police believe the Denali driver “cut off the family’s vehicle several times while on the freeway” before allegedly shooting at them.

Both drivers who were allegedly racing fled the scene after the shots were fired.

Houston Police Department Lt. R. Willkens said, “We’re going to do everything we can to find these individuals. Just another tragic incident that has occurred, and so prayers for this family and that little girl. She’s in surgery now. Praying that she does make it.”

The nine-year-old underwent surgery overnight.

