Seventy-five maskless high school students on Thursday were reportedly rounded up by Ballston Spa High School’s principal and deposited into the library after protesting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s continued school mask mandate.
According to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) source, 75 seniors arrived at Ballston Spa High School unmasked and ready to learn. But upon being discovered without a mask, the principal marked the seniors absent and told them if they return unmasked Friday they will be suspended from school:

Stefanik’s source also noted the school’s students are not allowed to use the bathroom without donning face coverings. It is unknown if the school’s faculty are held to the same standard.

The protest comes after Hochul maintained school mask mandates on Tuesday after lifting them from commercial business. Why the state’s students have more restrictive mask rules than those who patronize local businesses is unknown.

Meanwhile, without a mask, Hochul visited the Bronx Community College (BCC) Early Childhood Center a few weeks ago while children were masked, reminiscent of the multiple Democrats who have recently violated their own masking rules.

Photos show Hochul and community leaders maskless while posing behind six masked children:

Additional photos of Hochul’s maskless visit to the early childhood center show additional maskless community leaders attending Hochul’s visit to the school’s facility.

Hochul’s hypocritical behavior is not an isolated incident for Democrats. In recent weeks, Stacey AbramsRep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), former President Barack ObamaGov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) have all been caught maskless while surrounded by masked individuals.

Stacey Abrams received backlash for this photo of her sitting maskless surrounded by school children wearing masks (@HMBrookins/Twitter).

OutKick has dubbed masking children “horrific” “child abuse.”

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - SEPTEMBER 09: Harper Shea (5), lays her head down on her desk near the end of her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. For millions of kindergartners attending in-school classes for the first time, wearing masks and social distancing at school isn't just the new normal; it is the normal. Life in a time of coronavirus will forever be the way they began their scholastic career. Harper attends Rogers International School, a magnet K-8 school, which is part of Stamford Public Schools. The district is using a hybrid model, which includes both in-school classes and distance learning. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Perhaps to avoid further controversy, Democrat-controlled states have begun reducing certain masking rules, including New Jersey, Oregon, Delaware, and California. The pivot has occurred while polling shows 75 percent of Americans are burned out over the coronavirus. “Right now you just have a burned-out angry country,” CNN anchor John King said of the poll.

The science of the coronavirus transmission has not changed since the beginning of the pandemic:

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø.

