Seventy-five maskless high school students on Thursday were reportedly rounded up by Ballston Spa High School’s principal and deposited into the library after protesting New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s continued school mask mandate.

According to Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-NY) source, 75 seniors arrived at Ballston Spa High School unmasked and ready to learn. But upon being discovered without a mask, the principal marked the seniors absent and told them if they return unmasked Friday they will be suspended from school:



Stefanik’s source also noted the school’s students are not allowed to use the bathroom without donning face coverings. It is unknown if the school’s faculty are held to the same standard.

The protest comes after Hochul maintained school mask mandates on Tuesday after lifting them from commercial business. Why the state’s students have more restrictive mask rules than those who patronize local businesses is unknown.

Meanwhile, without a mask, Hochul visited the Bronx Community College (BCC) Early Childhood Center a few weeks ago while children were masked, reminiscent of the multiple Democrats who have recently violated their own masking rules.

Photos show Hochul and community leaders maskless while posing behind six masked children:

Rules for thee, but not for me! Masks mandatory for kids, but apparently not required for Kathy Hochul! pic.twitter.com/53bRa57lTD — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 25, 2022

Additional photos of Hochul’s maskless visit to the early childhood center show additional maskless community leaders attending Hochul’s visit to the school’s facility.

Hochul’s hypocritical behavior is not an isolated incident for Democrats. In recent weeks, Stacey Abrams, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), former President Barack Obama, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) have all been caught maskless while surrounded by masked individuals.

OutKick has dubbed masking children “horrific” “child abuse.”

Perhaps to avoid further controversy, Democrat-controlled states have begun reducing certain masking rules, including New Jersey, Oregon, Delaware, and California. The pivot has occurred while polling shows 75 percent of Americans are burned out over the coronavirus. “Right now you just have a burned-out angry country,” CNN anchor John King said of the poll.

The science of the coronavirus transmission has not changed since the beginning of the pandemic:

75% of Americans say they feel burned out about COVID. “Right now you just have a burned-out angry country.” https://t.co/ItHqoIC37T — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) February 10, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø.