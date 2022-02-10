The Loudon County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj in Virginia, who was backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros, hired a registered sex offender as a paralegal, local media reports.

Biberaj, FOX5 D.C. reports, hired the sex offender in March 2021 despite his serving five years in prison for having been caught with more than 600 images of child pornography. Records obtained by FOX5 D.C. confirmed that the sex offender was hired by Biberaj’s office as a paralegal.

The sex offender, who spoke to the local outlet, said he was fired a few days after his hiring following his probation officer having asked to confirm his employment, which subsequently revealed his criminal record.

One such employee at Biberaj’s office noted that paralegals have “access to every closed case for a number of years.” Biberaj refused questions but told FOX5 D.C. in a statement:

Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney cannot comment on personnel matters. Applicants for employment are reviewed through established Loudoun County Human Resources processes. Thereafter, the applicants are referred to OCA. Candidates submit to a vetting process. All offers of employment are contingent on, and subject to, a background check, and a probationary period. If a candidate is deemed inappropriate, our office takes immediate action to rectify any concerns. [Emphasis added]

As the Washington Free Beacon notes, Biberaj’s 2019 campaign for the top prosecutor spot in Loudon County raked in nearly $660,000 from the Justice and Public Safety PAC funded by Soros.

Biberaj has become notorious for seeking to arrest the parent of a daughter who accused a “transgender female” biological male of raping her in the school’s girl’s bathroom.

