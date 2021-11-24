Dem Rep. Spanberger: ‘The Buck Stops with the President’ on Gas Prices

During a portion of an interview with Richmond, VA ABC affiliate WRIC on Tuesday, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said that while there are many things that contribute to increased gas prices, the ultimate responsibility falls on President Joe Biden and she’s “proud” to be among members of Congress sounding the alarm on the severity of the issue of high gas prices.

Spanberger stated, “There [are] a variety of contributing impacts, but certainly, I think the buck stops with the president. And I’m proud to be among those legislators on Capitol Hill that continue to ring the alarm bells about how serious this is.”

(h/t America Rising)

