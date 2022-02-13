PETA Unveils Mosaic Featuring ‘Tormented’ Monkeys, Beagles in ‘Tribute’ to Fauci’s ‘Legacy’

A “tribute” mosaic portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, comprising hundreds of images of monkeys and beagles he and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are accused of being responsible for having “tormented and killed in cruel experiments,” was unveiled by animal rights group PETA after a recent glimpse into the top infectious diseases expert’s office revealed large portraits and other memorabilia portraying himself.

In a Wednesday press release, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) described its recently created image as a “fitting” portrait for White House Chief Medical Advisor and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s “home office tribute to himself.”

“No one likes Anthony Fauci more than Anthony Fauci,” the group stated, claiming that proof of it could be seen in a “recent peek inside the world headquarters of the Anthony Fauci Fan Club—his home office.”

The group was referencing footage of Fauci’s office that appeared in the Disney+ feature documentary in October, and which drew criticism recently after stills began circulating online pointing to the various items depicting the veteran immunologist.

“His walls, festooned in various shades of Anthony Fauci, including a life-size portrait and his own bobblehead, indicate that the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) really likes images of himself,” the group said.

As a result, PETA announced it had created the “newest addition” for Fauci’s collection of memorabilia: a high-resolution photomosaic “made of hundreds of tiny photographs of the monkeys and beagles he and NIAID have tormented and killed in cruel experiments.”

“If Anthony Fauci is going to surround himself with images of himself, they may as well be accurate,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “Fauci has overseen the torment and death of countless animals in colossally ridiculous, wasteful experiments that help no one but kill animals by the score.”

“He should be reminded of that constantly,” she added.

The group concluded by urging Fauci to adopt its strategy, which includes phasing out animal experiments.

“PETA urges Fauci to implement its Research Modernization Deal, a strategy developed by PETA scientists to replace failed animal experimentation methods with organs-on-a-chip, supercomputers, three-dimensional tissue models, and other high-tech research methods,” it said.

The creation of the mosaic comes as animal experimentation by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) along with billions invested in studies such as attempts at creating transgender monkeys and experiments involving the tormenting of beagles, have come under fire, with the international nonprofit deeming them both “cruel” and “illogical.”

NIH is currently facing a congressional probe after reports emerged last month alleging the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) spent millions of taxpayer dollars on “cruel” experimentation involving injecting beagle puppies with cocaine.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is now leading the investigation into the allegations.

Last month, Guillermo called for Fauci’s dismissal, accusing him of “perpetuating the problem” and being “in the way.”

In December, PETA senior vice president of cruelty investigations Daphna Nachminovitch accused the NIH of involvement in a $1.2 million contract to purchase beagles for “cruel experiments.”

