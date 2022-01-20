A look inside Dr. Anthony Fauci’s home office apparently showed images of himself that included a bobblehead and large portrait.

“The glimpse into the nation’s top infectious disease expert’s workspace started making the rounds on social media Wednesday after an eagle-eyed Twitter user noticed the images of Fauci,” the New York Post reported Thursday.

Fauci in his office, surrounded by pictures of Fauci, watching that scene from "Fauci" where Fauci is in his office surrounded by pictures of Fauci. pic.twitter.com/3ALQOETaRK — Karl Dierenbach (@Dierenbach) January 19, 2022

The footage of him initially appeared in the Fauci documentary released in September.

In the film, Fauci was seen seated at his computer writing what appeared to be an email while a canvas print of his face hung on the wall nearby.

A framed photograph of what appeared to be his face was spotted on a bookshelf behind him, and a Dr. Fauci bobblehead was seen on another shelf beside an image of his daughter.

The glimpse into Fauci’s office was ridiculed online after social media user Karl Dierenbach posted a Photoshopped image of Fauci at the desk, according to the Post.

“He edited the image to make it appear as if Fauci was staring at himself on the computer screen — instead of the email he was actually writing,” the article noted.

In November, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) scolded Fauci for presenting himself as a representative of science to deflect from those criticizing him, Breitbart News reported.

“The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity,” Paul wrote in a social media post:

The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity. https://t.co/rcDezphVRR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, political art depicting Fauci and President Joe Biden as communist dictators showed up in Washington, DC, recently as the area began enforcing vaccine passports, Breitbart News reported.

Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours. All must comply! If you know the artist drop it in the replies! pic.twitter.com/nTe7sXWGwA — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) January 15, 2022

“Somebody put up this incredible street art in DC over night. Knowing DC it’ll be ripped down within hours. All must comply!” wrote a social media user who shared the images.