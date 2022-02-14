On Tuesday, the Senate Commerce Committee in South Dakota will hear SB 182, which is designed to protect the gun industry from bank discrimination.

SB 182 stipulates that “no state agency or any elected or appointed official or employee of this state” can enter into a contract with a bank on state business or “under any government authority” unless the bank demonstrates it has no discriminatory policy toward companies in the firearm industry.

Also on February 15, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will be hosting a 2nd Amendment day in the state’s Capitol Rotunda for gun rights supporters.

Once the hearing on SB 182 ends, the NSSF’s 2nd Amendment Day will begin, and will feature numerous gun industry stalwarts:

Following the committee hearing, on the 15th, join NSSF, our partners and the general public in the Capitol Rotunda for hunting and shooting sports and 2 Amendment day at the Capitol. From 9:00 am to 2:00 pm industry members like HS Precision, Stag Arms, Magpul, ONeill Ops and Silencer Central (along with partners like the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation) will host displays, activities and have giveaways in the Capitol Rotunda.

NSSF senior vice president and general counsel Larry Keane talked to Breitbart News about the importance of securing SB 182, saying:

We cannot allow Wall Street banks to buy Main Street. Tell politicians who claim to be pro-gun that the Second Amendment is not for sale, tell them you – as a single issue voter – will decide how to vote based on whether they stand for Second Amendment or with the social justice warriors attacking our freedoms.

Keane added, “Woke banking discriminates against the Second Amendment and threatens the right to keep and bear arms of law abiding Americans. ATM’s don’t vote, but gun owners do. And they have long memories.”

