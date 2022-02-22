President Joe Biden’s is in a world of trouble at home and abroad as his dismal approval ratings show voters regard him as a nowhere man on a host of critical issues.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday reveals just 41 percent of U.S. adults approve of the job he is doing as president, similar to his 40 percent rating for handling foreign affairs.

Approval of Biden’s handling the economy and the situation with Russia are slightly lower again at 39 percent, while Americans give the president better marks for his response to the coronavirus, but still fewer than half approve.

As 40-year high inflation and the general cost of living at home hits Biden at home, the world is also looking to the U.S. for leadership as an increasingly aggressive Russia threatens to shake up the global order with threats – real and perceived – against neighboring Ukraine.

First gas, then heating and now rents. Runaway inflation is driving rents skywards across Joe Biden’s America, delivering an average of a 20 percent increase in the U.S.’s biggest 50 cities over the past 12 months, a study details. https://t.co/5j1UgN8y7J — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2022

On all those measures he is failing.

Gallup’s poll shows little has changed from prior dismal readings, including a January measure by Gallup of his overall job performance and November ratings for the economy, foreign affairs and the coronavirus response.

Gallup last measured Biden’s performance on Russia in August well before the current crisis in the Ukraine became a matter of major geopolitical concern.

Biden’s overall job approval has shown no meaningful improvement since last fall when it declined after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Significantly, Democrats are wavering in their overall support, as fewer approve of how Biden is handling the economy (72 percent), foreign affairs (71 percent) and the Russian situation (64 percent) than approve of his overall performance as Republicans continue to scoop up the waverers ahead of the November mid-term elections.

Republicans hold a double-digit lead over Democrats in a generic congressional ballot, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Friday found. https://t.co/LN3mqSZvKS — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 21, 2022

Democrats’ approval for the president’s handling of the coronavirus response is similar to their evaluation of the job he is doing overall.

Results for this Gallup poll are based on telephone interviews conducted Feb. 1-17, 2022, with a random sample of 1,008 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

See the complete Gallup results here