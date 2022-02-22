Poll: Democrats Not Watching News as Frequently Since Trump’s Departure

Democrats have disregarded the establishment media since Donald Trump departed from the White House and have ignored President Biden’s blunders, according to data from Gallup and the Knight Foundation.

Democrats’ interest in national news since Trump left has shrunk from 69 percent in November of 2020 to 34 percent in December 2021, Axios revealed. The Gallup and the Knight Foundation poll referenced found that among Democrats ages 18-34, only 24 percent say they pay attention to the news now that Trump has left the White House, down from 70 percent in November of 2020.

Republicans’ and independents’ viewership has also declined, but only marginally and in line with post-election cycles.

In December, Breitbart News reported that establishment news organizations have experienced huge declining online viewership without Trump:

The Hill, Washington Post, New York Times, Politico, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Vox Media have lost a large percentage of monthly unique visitors since Trump led the nation, according to Comscore data cited by the Journal. “Newspapers, television, all forms of media will tank if I’m not there,” Trump predicted in 2017, “because without me, their ratings are going down the tubes.” Politico’s readership has reportedly declined the greatest amount at 48 percent. The Post‘s page views are reportedly fewer by 28 percent, followed by the Times at 15 percent, then the Journal and Vox Media at nine percent.

The drop of interest in the news comes during Biden’s presidency and numerous failures – all media events that have received less engagement from Democrats.

Throughout 2021, Biden’s leadership produced the deadly Afghan withdrawal with 13 U.S. troops killed, flip-flopping on pandemic mandates, 40-year-high inflation, massively high gas prices, supply chain woes, record-setting numbers of migrants invading the nation over the southern border, skyrocketing fentanyl deaths, falling weekly wages, and soaring crime rates.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø