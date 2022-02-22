USA Today: 2A Groups Using Lawsuits to Roll Back Gun Control

On February 22, 2022, USA Today pointed out that Second Amendment groups are rolling back gun control with a multi-faceted lawsuit strategy that is winning the day.

According to USA Today, numerous Second Amendment groups and law centers are filing the suits “and they’re winning.”

The paper notes: “From early 2016 through the close of 2021, six of the organizations were among the plaintiffs in more than 90 federal court cases, either independently or jointly, a USA TODAY review of firearms-related lawsuits shows. The combined court fights so far have tallied nearly 20 interim or final victories.”

They also note that the names behind the lawsuits are not the names one might be accustomed to seeing. For example, the left is consistently positioning itself against the NRA, but the NRA is not the organization behind the majority of pro-Second Amendment suits at this time:

The organizations behind the lawsuits aren’t necessarily household names. Although the National Rifle Association is one of the organizations, the nation’s best-known gun rights group was not the most prolific plaintiff. Two other groups, the Second Amendment Foundation and the Firearms Policy Coalition were among the plaintiffs in 65 of the cases, while the NRA had that role in 12, USA TODAY’s review found.

The Firearm Policy Coalition’s Dan Dement observed, “The numbers of authoritarian regulations are increasing, and we’re there to fight them. Thankfully, we do have a legal system where we can pursue justice against infringements of our natural rights.”

USA TODAY also points out that lawsuits against gun control have become increasingly popular with black Americans. Therefore, not only are lawsuits being brought by groups other than those demonized by the left, but support for those suits is coming from broader demographics.

The change in demographics is not good for the gun control movement.

On January 23, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a column in the Economist which described the growing diversity of gun owners in America and noted that it is “bad for gun-control advocates.”

