Poll: Most Voters Say Biden ‘Not Tough Enough on Russia’

A majority of voters worry about how conflict in Ukraine could potentially impact life in the United States and want President Joe Biden to be tougher on Russia, a Fox News poll released on Thursday found.

According to the survey, which was conducted Feb. 19-22 with 1,001 registered voters nationwide and has a ±3 percent margin of error, 56 percent think “President Biden has not been tough enough on Russia.” Only 8 percent believe he has been too tough, and 29 percent are mostly satisfied. Voters were polled before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine Wednesday night, the outlet noted.

“For comparison, that’s close to the assessment of former President Trump on the same question nearly four years ago: 53 percent said he wasn’t tough enough on Russia, 5 percent said too tough, and 35 percent about right (July 2018),” according to the report.

By political affiliation, 42 percent of Democrats, 52 percent of independents, and 72 percent of Republicans “want Biden to be tougher.” However, nearly half of Democrats — 47 percent — say his actions are “about right.”

Three-quarters think what happens in Ukraine “matters a great deal” (35 percent) or “some” (42 percent) “to life in the United States,” and 66 percent of those polled reported being concerned about the conflict. The survey additionally revealed that at least 70 percent of every demographic thinks the conflict impacts life in the U.S. However, 77 percent of Democrats reported being “very” or “extremely concerned” about the Russia-Ukraine situation, compared to 61 percent of Republicans and 53 percent of independents.

Biden’s foreign policy approval rating is 38 percent and his disapproval is at 58 percent, according to the poll.

“Those marks are better than he receives on immigration, crime, and the economy, and worse than on climate change and the pandemic,” the outlet reported.

In total, only 9 percent of U.S. voters view Putin favorably, and 82 percent have a negative view, a trend similarly seen with voters of every political affiliation.

Notably, Republicans have a more negative view of Biden (92 percent) than Putin (81 percent), and more Democrats have an unfavorable view of former President Donald Trump (87 percent) than Putin (85 percent).

“Among all voters, Trump’s favorable rating comes in at 45 percent, a bit higher than Biden’s 43 percent favorable,” according to the report.

Another poll released on Friday had similar findings. Rasmussen Reports asked 1,000 likely voters, “How do you rate the way President Biden has handled the Russian aggression towards Ukraine?” Nearly two-thirds, a full 64 percent, rated him negatively: “fair” (15 percent) or “poor” (49 percent).