Biden Approval Drops to Abysmal 37 Percent in Washington Post-ABC Poll

The majority of adults in the United States disapprove of President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress as the president is seeing his weakest job approval from the Washington Post/ABC News poll and Republicans leading on the generic congressional ballot.

The poll, which was released only days before Biden is giving the State of the Union, showed only 37 percent of adults in the U.S. approve of the way the president is handling his job — a new low from a Washington Post/ABC News poll — while a majority (55 percent) say they disapprove.

Overall, of those who disapprove, 44 percent said they “strongly disapprove.” Broken down by party, Biden appears to have lost independents. There were 86 percent of Republicans who disapproved and 61 percent of independents, while 77 percent of Democrats gave him positive marks.

Biden has received bad poll numbers throughout his year as president, consequences of poor decision-making on his part, such as an ongoing supply chain crisis, record-high inflation, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. However, now, Russian troops have invaded Ukraine under Biden’s watch.

When the respondents were asked who they would rather see in control of Congress, 50 percent said they would rather see Republicans in control acting as a check against the president. On the other hand, 40 percent said they would prefer the Democrats to keep control of Congress.

But, when asked who the respondents would vote for in the House races in November if they could vote “today,” 49 percent said they would support a generic Republican, while only 42 percent said they would vote for a generic Democrat candidate.

In fact, this is another good sign for the Republicans who are trying to net gain five seats to take over control of the House. In comparison, as the Republicans are seeing a seven-point advantage over the Democrats, during the lead up to the 2018 midterms, where the Democrats took control of the House, they too saw a seven-point advantage at the time.

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted from February 20 to 24, where it asked 1,011 random adults in the U.S. The poll saw a four percent margin of error.

