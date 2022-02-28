Alleged Armed Intruder Shot Dead by Apartment Resident

An alleged armed intruder was shot dead Sunday morning in Kansas City after being confronted by an apartment resident.

KCTV5 reports police were called about “a disturbance” around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning and arrived to find a shooting had occurred near the address of the disturbance call.

Upon investigating the shooting they discovered the alleged intruder deceased in an apartment.

The Kansas City Star notes that the resident said he shot the alleged armed intruder after the suspect broke into the apartment.

There was no information on whether the resident and the deceased suspect knew each other.

Police indicated the resident was cooperative with officers.

