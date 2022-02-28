Attendees at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) believe twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has a greater chance of being the Democrat Party’s 2024 presidential nominee than President Biden, the conference’s straw poll results showed.

The straw poll, released Sunday, the final day of the conference, asked attendees, “Who do you think will be the Democratic Nominee for President in 2024?”

A plurality, 22 percent, said Hillary Clinton, followed by 17 percent who chose former first lady Michelle Obama. President Biden came in third place with 14 percent, followed by Vice President Kamala Harris with 11 percent. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg garnered six percent, California Gov. Gavin Newsom saw five percent, and the remaining potential candidates received one percent or less. Overall, however, 23 percent said they are unsure who the Democrat nominee will be.

Similarly to last year’s results, former President Trump dominated in the straw poll measuring preferences for the Republican 2024 nominee. Trump received 59 percent support — up from 55 percent last year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second place with 28 percent support.

Trump delivered a speech at the conference Saturday night and, yet again, hinted at the likelihood of another presidential bid.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Trump said. “We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

The survey comes amid rumblings of Democrat insiders pushing Clinton as a 2024 frontrunner.