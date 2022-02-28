Poll: Trump Dominates Potential 2024 GOP Primary by 52 Points

Donald Trump holds a large lead of 52 points in a potential Republican primary, according to a Harvard/Harris poll released Sunday.

Polling at 63 percent, Trump leads his nearest potential competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), by 52 points. DeSantis polled at 11 percent with Trump in the potential 2024 field.

Mike Pence came in at ten percent, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at three percent, Mike Pompeo at two percent, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) at one percent, and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) at one percent.

Without Trump in the field of potential 2024 contenders, DeSantis leads the way at 33 percent, up 22 points. Mike Pence hit 25 percent. Cruz marked 11 percent and Pompeo, Rubio, and Scott all below five percent.

The polling comes as a Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll revealed similar support for Trump among the conservative faithful.

Fifty-nine percent of the CPAC participants voted for Trump. Just 28 percent voted for DeSantis. Two percent voted for Mike Pompeo. Trump increased his lead from last year when he polled at 55 percent, four points less than 2022.

The positive polling for Trump follows tough challenges for the nation during Biden’s presidency. In the last year, more than two million migrants have been apprehended at the southern border. Fentanyl has become the greatest killer among 18-45-year-olds. Inflation has soared to a 40-year high. Gas prices have increased by $1.00 since last year. Weekly wages have shrunk. Supply chain woes have persisted. And the deadly Afghan withdrawal deeply embarrassed the nation.