Job Creators Network Times Square Billboard Demands Biden Stop Buying Russian Oil: ‘C’mon Joe. This Ain’t Hard’

The Job Creators Network (JCN), one of the nation’s largest small business advocacy groups, is rolling out a new billboard ad in New York City’s Times Square. The billboard calls on President Joe Biden to reject oil from Russia amid the Vladimir Putin controlled-country’s invasion in Ukraine.

“Hey Vlad. Screw You!” the billboard says in big, white text. “Nyet to Russian Oil. Time for American oil. Drill more, pay less. C’mon Joe. This ain’t hard.”

“Biden has proven that one person can make a difference, but in this particular case, not for good and all in just one year,” Alfredo Ortiz, JNC President and CEO, said in a statement. “And it all started day one of his administration with the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline, and other measures that took us from energy independence to energy dependance on foreign oil — including Russia.”

“And with each drop of oil, we buy from the Russians, we are helping to finance Putin’s war on the Ukraine, and his march to crush freedom and democracy in Europe.”

Indeed, the U.S. has doubled the amount of crude oil imported from Russia from over a year ago.

.@gen_jackkeane: "Why we are buying oil from Russia… makes no sense whatsoever when there certainly are alternatives out there."@MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness pic.twitter.com/ncfeABEyzX — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) March 1, 2022

Oil prices spiked Monday, Breitbart’s John Carney notes, “as the U.S. and allies tightened sanctions on Russia, including the Russian central bank.”

“Brent crude, the global standard, moved up three percent to $100.94 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 5.2 percent to $96.37 a barrel.”

Last October, JCN erected billboard in the heart of Times Square calling out the Biden White House over its vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more staff members.

