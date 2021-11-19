Job Creators Network Demands Biden WH ‘Cease and Desist’ Pushing Small Businesses to Comply with Its ‘Illegal’ Vaccine Mandate

The Job Creators Network (JCN), one of the nation’s largest small business advocacy groups, filed a notice with the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday and sent a letter to President Joe Biden pushing back on his administration’s “bullying of small business owners” and attempts to force them to comply with its employer vaccine mandate.

“The White House is brooking contempt of court with its decision to keep pressuring businesses to comply with the illegal vaccine mandate in the face of the initial court orders holding it invalid,” Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of the Job Creators Network, said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“Today Job Creators Network officially notified the court of the White House’s inappropriate pressure and calls for a prompt final resolution of the mandate challenge. Joe Biden and Jen Psaki must cease and desist from pushing small businesses into compliance with this illegal edict.”

The Joe Biden White House, through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), is attempting to enforce a vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more staff members. The mandate has faced massive legal pushback. It was halted for the second time earlier this month by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The judge in the case pointed to “grave statutory and constitutional issues” with Biden vaccine mandate.

OSHA has since suspended implementation per a court order.

Still, JNC says, “the White House continues to willfully ignore the judiciary and call on businesses to continue implementing the rule by January 4, 2022, as if these judicial decisions never occurred.”

Indeed, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said this week the Biden White House’s “message to businesses right now is to move forward with measures” of the mandate, despite it being halted.

The White House / YouTube

“The notice to the Sixth Circuit informs the Court of the White House’s actions and urges it to promptly hear and resolve the legal challenges to the mandate given these actions,” Job Creators Network said. “Read the court filing HERE. Read the letter to the White House HERE.”

Last month, JCN erected billboard in the heart of Times Square calling out the Biden White House over its vaccine mandate for private employers with 100 or more staff members.

JNC filed a lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit against the Biden White House.

