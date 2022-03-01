Kim Reynolds Declares ‘Parents Matter’ in SOTU Response Speech

Paul Bois

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, where she came out strong in favor of protecting parental rights.

During her speech, Reynolds echoed the sentiments of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) by blasting forced mask mandates in schools while noting that Iowa was the first in the nation to reopen in-person learning during the pandemic.

“I was attacked by the left; I was attacked by the media. But it wasn’t a hard choice. It was the right choice,” she said. “And keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country.”

Republicans believe that parents matter. It was true before the pandemic and has never been more important to say out loud: Parents Matter,” she added. “They have a right to know, and to have a say in, what their kids are being taught.”

The comment earned Reynolds, a possible 2024 vice-presidential pick, high praise from conservatives, and fierce condemnation from progressives, who slammed the GOP on abortion issues and transgender issues.

