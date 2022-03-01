Kim Reynolds Declares ‘Parents Matter’ in SOTU Response Speech

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, where she came out strong in favor of protecting parental rights.

During her speech, Reynolds echoed the sentiments of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) by blasting forced mask mandates in schools while noting that Iowa was the first in the nation to reopen in-person learning during the pandemic.

“I was attacked by the left; I was attacked by the media. But it wasn’t a hard choice. It was the right choice,” she said. “And keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in Iowa and states across this country.”

Republicans believe that parents matter. It was true before the pandemic and has never been more important to say out loud: Parents Matter,” she added. “They have a right to know, and to have a say in, what their kids are being taught.”

The comment earned Reynolds, a possible 2024 vice-presidential pick, high praise from conservatives, and fierce condemnation from progressives, who slammed the GOP on abortion issues and transgender issues.

"Parents matter." With two words @KimReynoldsIA has a more potent message than anything in Biden's entire address. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2022

Gov. Reynolds: "Keeping schools open is only the start of the pro-parent, pro-family revolution that Republicans are leading in IA and across this country. Republicans believe that Parents Matter. It was true before the pandemic and has never been more important to say out loud." — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) March 2, 2022

Parents matter? Great @KimReynoldsIA, how about saying the same thing about the mother’s ovaries, child care, access to birth control? — ALT-immigration Puck Futin 🏽🏽🖕🏾🖕🏾 (@ALT_uscis) March 2, 2022

Parents matter, says Kim Reynolds. Unless they’re giving love and support to their trans child, then they should be arrested. — Max Weiss (@maxthegirl) March 2, 2022

Governor Kim Reynolds: "Parents matter" Unless it's the parents of trans kids in Texas.#SOTU22 — Alejandra Caraballo 🏳️‍⚧️🇵🇷 (@Esqueer_) March 2, 2022