President Joe Biden has reinstalled a fence around the United States Capitol ahead of his State of the Union (SOTU) address on Tuesday evening, even as he has frozen U.S.-Mexico border wall construction for over a year.

The U.S. Secret Service worked with the U.S. Capitol Police to reinstall the fencing that had originally been installed for Biden’s inauguration in January of last year. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the fencing has been reinstalled “out of an abundance of caution.”

The fencing comes even as Biden continues to block the construction of border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, which has been overrun by record-setting illegal immigration levels for the last year.

Biden first halted border wall construction immediately after taking office. Breitbart News exclusively reported that Biden has spent millions of American taxpayer dollars every day that border wall construction is blocked. Within the first few months, the administration spent about $2 billion blocking border wall construction.

