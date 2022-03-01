SOTU: After Flood of Migrants, Biden Calls on Congress to ‘Secure the Border’

President Joe Biden used his State of the Union address on Tuesday night to call on Congress to “secure the border,” after his administration allowed roughly 1.5 million migrants to pour across the southern border in his first months in office.

In remarks as prepared for delivery, Biden planned to say:

And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the Border and fix the immigration system. We can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling. We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers. We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster. We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders. We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to this land—my forefathers and so many of yours. Provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, those on temporary status, farm workers, and essential workers. Revise our laws so businesses have the workers they need and families don’t wait decades to reunite. It’s not only the right thing to do—it’s the economically smart thing to do. That’s why immigration reform is supported by everyone from labor unions to religious leaders to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Let’s get it done once and for all.

Then-President Donald Trump also called for immigration reform in his first State of the Union address, without success.

As Breitbart News reported in December, the Biden administration imported about 1.5 million migrants in its first eight months.

